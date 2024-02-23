GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man accused of selling drugs to youngsters arrested

February 23, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials on (February 22)Thursday arrested a man accused of selling drugs to students and youngsters in Kakkanad and nearby areas with 34.50 grams of Methamphetamine on Thursday.

The arrested is Suneer V.A., 34, of Athani in Kakkanad. He was nabbed by a joint team of the State Excise Enforcement Squad, Excise Intelligence, and Mamala Excise Range. The scooter used by him was also taken into custody.

According to Excise officials, Suneer sourced the drug from Bengaluru without any intermediary and sold it to his clients.

He was an accused in several criminal cases. Recently, the Karnataka Police had arrested him for selling a stolen car. He was released from a Bengaluru prison in the case only a month ago, the Excise said.

In his statement, he confessed that he used to procure drugs from a Karnataka native who he met in the jail. Earlier, the Kochi City police had arrested him along with two others with drugs from an apartment in Kaloor.

The Excise Enforcement squad had received a tip-off about a man who used to smuggle in drugs in large quantities from Bengaluru. Subsequently, a special team under squad chief T. Anilkumar had intensified the hunt for Suneer.

The drugs he used to buy from Bengaluru for ₹800 per gram were sold here reportedly for up to ₹5,000.

Mamala Range inspector Kaladharan, preventive officer N.D. Tomy, Intelligence preventive officer N.G. Ajithkumar, Mamala Range assistant Excise inspectors Sabu Varghese and P.G. Sreekumar, and civil Excise officers T.N. Sasi, Anilkumar, Raseena, and A.B. Suresh were part of the team.

The arrested was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Kochi / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.