Man accused of selling drugs to youngsters arrested

February 23, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - KOCHI

Excise officials on (February 22)Thursday arrested a man accused of selling drugs to students and youngsters in Kakkanad and nearby areas with 34.50 grams of Methamphetamine on Thursday.

The arrested is Suneer V.A., 34, of Athani in Kakkanad. He was nabbed by a joint team of the State Excise Enforcement Squad, Excise Intelligence, and Mamala Excise Range. The scooter used by him was also taken into custody.

According to Excise officials, Suneer sourced the drug from Bengaluru without any intermediary and sold it to his clients.

He was an accused in several criminal cases. Recently, the Karnataka Police had arrested him for selling a stolen car. He was released from a Bengaluru prison in the case only a month ago, the Excise said.

In his statement, he confessed that he used to procure drugs from a Karnataka native who he met in the jail. Earlier, the Kochi City police had arrested him along with two others with drugs from an apartment in Kaloor.

The Excise Enforcement squad had received a tip-off about a man who used to smuggle in drugs in large quantities from Bengaluru. Subsequently, a special team under squad chief T. Anilkumar had intensified the hunt for Suneer.

The drugs he used to buy from Bengaluru for ₹800 per gram were sold here reportedly for up to ₹5,000.

Mamala Range inspector Kaladharan, preventive officer N.D. Tomy, Intelligence preventive officer N.G. Ajithkumar, Mamala Range assistant Excise inspectors Sabu Varghese and P.G. Sreekumar, and civil Excise officers T.N. Sasi, Anilkumar, Raseena, and A.B. Suresh were part of the team.

The arrested was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.