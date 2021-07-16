Man accused of robbery nabbed in hours

The Kalloorkkad police in the district on Friday hunted down within hours a person, who allegedly stabbed a housewife and stole her money and gold ornaments.

The arrested man was identified as Gireesh, 35, of Kottayam. The drama started unfolding around 10.30 a.m. at the home of a jewellery owner.

He had approached the woman who was alone in the house in the garb of a medical representative and sought drinking water, claiming uneasiness. When the unsuspecting victim went into the house to fetch water, the accused trailed her and stabbed her. He then allegedly locked her up in a room and stole the money and gold ornaments.

The victim, who managed to get out of the room, alerted the Kalloorkkad Inspector K.J. Peter who rushed to the home and admitted her in a hospital. It shortly emerged that the accused had arrived in a red car and sped away in the direction of Pothanikkad.

Following this, a team led by Pothanikkad sub inspector Noble chased him down. The District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik appreciated the team for nabbing the accused within a matter of hours.