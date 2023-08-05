Man accused of duping father-in-law of ₹108 crore arrested

August 05, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Crime Branch (CB) arrested a man and his accomplice on the charge of cheating his father-in-law, an expatriate industrialist, of ₹108 crore over a period of time.

The arrested are Hafeez Kudroli and his accomplice Akshay Vaidyan. A team led by Superintendent of Police Sojan and DySP Rex Baby made the arrest after five days of interrogation on the direction of the Kerala High Court. The accused were also made to surrender their passports.

Hafeez was recently arrested by the Goa Police in Bengaluru in a case registered in connection with the alleged forging of the letterhead of the Income Tax Commissioner for the Goa-Karnataka region. He is now being arrested in Kerala, while the probe into that case was under way.

The CB remains confident of recovering more incriminating evidence from the laptop seized from Akshay’s house. The laptop has been sent for forensic examination.

Hafeez was accused of having usurped ₹108 crore from his father-in-law Abdul Lahir of Aluva. He had allegedly pulled off the fraud in the guise of property deals in Maradu and Bengaluru by showing fake documents. Mr. Lahir, who owns various educational institutions in Dubai, had handed over to the investigation team documentary evidence of account transactions through his NRI account.

After the alleged cheating came to light, the wife of the accused, Hajira, had filed a petition for divorce in an Aluva court. She had demanded that the purpose for which the accused had used the money and who all had received it also be probed. The CB was also conducting a separate probe on this complaint.

A probe was also under way on a complaint reportedly received over email by the anti-terrorist squad. The Intelligence Bureau had also reportedly sought details from Mr. Lahir. Central agencies are also looking at how the money was spent.