Kochi

Man accused of duping 5 persons of ₹2 cr. held

The city police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of cheating five persons of ₹2 crore by promising them profits by facilitating fruits and vegetable business.

The arrested man was identified as Danish Suhail Thakur aka Samar Ismail Saha, 45, of Mumbai.

He was arrested from Mumbai by a team led by Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner.

He had allegedly cheated the petitioners between February 22 and September 3. He allegedly collected money from the petitioners promising them to deliver fruits and vegetables from outside the State.

The accused has more cheating cases against him at Kalamasserry and Central stations, the police said. A probe is on to check his antecedents


