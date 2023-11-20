Man accused of cheating Aluva family remains elusive

November 20, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The prime accused in the case registered by the Aluva East police on a petition lodged by the family of the five-year-old migrant girl who was raped and murdered in Aluva in July is still absconding.

Muneer, 50, of Choornikkara has been absconding since the police registered the case against him last week after the victim’s parents accused him of having cheated them to the tune of ₹20,000. The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking charges under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have recorded the parents’ statements and are planning to collect the bank account details of the parties concerned.

According to the FIR, Muneer cheated the family on the pretext of arranging a rented house for them, but he neither arranged the house nor repaid the money. It emerged that Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath, who had taken the initiative to shift them to a rented house, had given Muneer ₹20,000 as advance. The family was not aware of this.

It is learnt that the accused is trying to seek anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Front is reportedly planning to stage a dharna in front of Mr. Sadath’s office, alleging that the accused was his confidante.