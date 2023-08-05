Man accused of bigamy denied bail

August 05, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Sessions Court, Ernakulam, has denied bail to a man accused of bigamy and cheating citing the seriousness of the offences charged and the threshold stage of investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Shibu Thomas passed the verdict. Vaisakh K., 31, of Thrissur was arrested by the Mulavukad police on July 12 on a petition lodged by an Ernakulam-based woman whom he married by allegedly hiding the fact that he was already wedded to another woman in Bihar. His parents and brother were also arraigned as accused.

In his bail plea, the prime accused claimed that his alleged marriage to the woman in Bihar in February 2022 was fake and executed under threat and coercion by the bride and her relatives. He further claimed that the woman he married here and her parents were aware of this and found those allegations baseless. This, he said, was evident from the WhatsApp chat the bride had with his father and the second accused in December 2022.

The accused claimed that gold ornaments worth around ₹3.80 lakh were returned to the woman on June 26 this year as part of a settlement before the case was registered using the influence of the petitioner.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail on the grounds that the investigation was in the threshold stage and that if released, the accused would intimidate the petitioner and the witnesses and tamper with evidence. The accused had invited marriage proposals through a matrimony site by suppressing the previous marriage claiming that he was a B.Tech graduate working as a data analyst while also studying in IIT Madras.

Since then, the parents and the brother of the accused continuously contacted the parents of the petitioner with a proposal by deceitfully creating a good impression that eventually led to the marriage on February 3, 2023. The accused also dishonestly induced the parents of the petitioner into bearing the expenses of the engagement and marriage running into around ₹25 lakh.

The petitioner and the family later realised that the accused had no B.Tech degree and that he was an engineering dropout during the course of which the college authorities had allegedly taken action against him for consuming narcotics. It also emerged that the woman he was allegedly married to in Bihar had filed a petition against him there for harassment and demanding dowry on which an investigation was under way.