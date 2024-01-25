GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man accused of being ‘serial thief’ arrested

January 25, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of being a serial thief was arrested by the Perumbavoor police.

Fasil, 33, of Kannur was arrested in a case registered for an attempted theft in a vacant house at Vengola in Perumbavoor last October. He was nabbed from Kottayam.

According to the police, he confessed to many more crimes, including snatching of gold chains and motorcycle theft. It also emerged that the scooter he used for the alleged snatching was stolen from within the limits of the Thrissur East police. The accused has around 20 cases, including for theft and snatching, in Kannur town, Angamaly, Kalamassery, Kuthiyathodu, Thaliparambu and Nedupuzha police stations.

