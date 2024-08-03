Man accused of 50 thefts arrested

A man accused of carrying out over 50 thefts was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police.

The arrested is Rameshan aka Nadakam Ramesh, 60, of Chirayinkeezhu. He was arrested in a case registered in connection with an alleged theft in which a house at Maradi was broken into, and money and ornaments were stolen on the night of July 31.

A special team formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena could not initially find any clue. The team had to rummage through the footage of over 25 CCTVs before he could be tracked down. He had fled to Thiruvananthapuram immediately after the theft.

