GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man accused of 50 thefts arrested

Published - August 03, 2024 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of carrying out over 50 thefts was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police.

The arrested is Rameshan aka Nadakam Ramesh, 60, of Chirayinkeezhu. He was arrested in a case registered in connection with an alleged theft in which a house at Maradi was broken into, and money and ornaments were stolen on the night of July 31.

A special team formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena could not initially find any clue. The team had to rummage through the footage of over 25 CCTVs before he could be tracked down. He had fled to Thiruvananthapuram immediately after the theft.

Related Topics

Kochi / crime, law and justice / theft & burglary

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.