ADVERTISEMENT

Man accused in several theft cases arrested in Kochi

Published - May 09, 2024 02:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team under Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police arrested a man accused in several theft cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested was Dharmaraj, 29, of Trichy. He was arrested, in a case registered in connection with the theft of a motorcycle from Perumbavur on May 1, when allegedly attempting another theft.

He attacked the police team and tried to flee only to be chased down. During the interrogation, he allegedly confessed to have stolen two more motorcycles from Muvattupuzha and Vengola. The accused was released from jail only on April 2 after being arrested in connection with a theft of 300 sovereigns of gold ornaments within the Guruvayur police station limits.

According to police, he was an accused in 40-odd theft cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Police also recovered Foreign Made Foreign Liquor and a premium watch from him. Investigation is under way to identify from where did he stole these items.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US