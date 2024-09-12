Man accused in over 50 theft cases arrested in Angamaly

A special squad led by Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) arrested a man accused in over 50 theft cases and his aide from Angamaly on September 11 (Wednesday).

The arrested is Sabu aka Spider Sabu, 53, of Sultan Bathery and Ajith, 30, of Kozhikode. They were allegedly plotting another theft in Angamaly. They were arrested in a case registered in connection with the alleged theft of ₹25,000, jewellery, smartwatches, pen camera, and a tab from a house within the Kunnathunadu police station limits on August 30.

The family was away at a relatives place when the accused allegedly broke into the house. He used to find potential targets for theft by roaming around on a two-wheeler during the day and then hit them in the night. Reportedly, Sabu acquainted Ajith after he landed in the same jail as Ajith after being arrested in connection with an alleged theft case in Kozhikode last year.

After being released this March, they were reportedly working together. A ring stolen from the house in Kunnathunadu limits was allegedly sold in Ernakulam. Sabu has over 50 theft cases against him in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. He was also accused of murdering a man during the course of a theft in Kozhikode in 2001.

A team led by ASP Mohit Rawat and comprising inspector A.L. Abhilash, sub inspectors T.S. Saneesh and J. Saji, assistant sub inspector P.A. Abdul Manaf, and senior civil police officers Manoj Kumar, T.A. Afsal, Benny Isaac, and Varghese Venat made the arrests.