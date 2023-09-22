HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Man accused in over 30 theft cases arrested in Ernakulam

September 22, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Muvattupuzha police on Friday arrested a man accused in more than 30 theft cases.

The arrested was identified as Sidique, 54, of Aluva. He had allegedly pulled off thefts at a textile shop at Muvattupuzha and a medical shop after being released from prison in another theft case at Chalakudy on September 8.

According to the police, the accused used to identify potential targets during day time and carry out the thefts at night. He was nabbed by a night patrolling team.

During custodial interrogation, he reportedly admitted to another theft in Paravur. The police recovered phone and money reportedly stolen from the two shops in Muvattupuzha and the equipment used for theft. A team led by Inspector P.M. Baiju made the arrest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.