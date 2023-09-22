Man accused in over 30 theft cases arrested in Ernakulam

September 22, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Muvattupuzha police on Friday arrested a man accused in more than 30 theft cases.

The arrested was identified as Sidique, 54, of Aluva. He had allegedly pulled off thefts at a textile shop at Muvattupuzha and a medical shop after being released from prison in another theft case at Chalakudy on September 8.

According to the police, the accused used to identify potential targets during day time and carry out the thefts at night. He was nabbed by a night patrolling team.

During custodial interrogation, he reportedly admitted to another theft in Paravur. The police recovered phone and money reportedly stolen from the two shops in Muvattupuzha and the equipment used for theft. A team led by Inspector P.M. Baiju made the arrest.