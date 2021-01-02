Man accused in multiple cases arrested

KOCHI

02 January 2021 01:09 IST

He faces charges of assault, theft, and rape

The Ernakulam Rural Police arrested a man who was accused in multiple cases in various stations in the past four years under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Manaf, 30, of Keezhmadu stands accused in seven cases in Aluva East and Edathala. Among the charges levelled against him were assault, theft, and rape.

The arrest was made under Operation Dark Hunt being carried out by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik as part of cleansing the rural limits of anti-social elements.

Manaf had been banned for six months from the rural limits in 2019. KAAPA was invoked against him after he was accused of assaulting a person during an attempted robbery at Pulinchodu and a bid to murder a man at a tourist home in 2020.

Since its launch, as many as 22 habitual offenders have been imprisoned and another 25 banned from entering the rural limits under KAAPA, said Mr. Karthik.

Rubber sheet theft

The Kalady police arrested three persons accused of stealing over 1,000 kg of rubber sheets from a rubber trading organisation at Manjapra near Kalady.

The arrested are Johnson, 30, of Airapuram, Binoy, 38, of Ayyampuzha, and Shiju, 40, of Mazhuvannur. The theft was reported on the night of December 17. They were accused of selling the stolen rubber sheets to wholesale traders at Kalady.

The police said the gang used to roam around on motorcycles during day time to identify potential targets to hit at night. The accused reportedly confessed to have carried out similar thefts across the State. They are also accused of having stolen two motorcycles from Kalady and one from Kunnathunadu in December.

They have cases registered against them at Muvattupuzha, Kuruppampady, Ramamangalam, Kodanad, Ayyampuzha, and Angamaly police stations.

They were arrested on a tip-off received by Mr. Karthik. A team led by Perumbavoor DySP K. Bijumon and comprising Kalady Inspector M.B. Latheef, Sub Inspectors T.L. Stepto John, T.A. David, and P.V. Devassy, Assistant Inspectors Abdul Sathar and Sivan, and Senior Civil Police Officers A. Manoj Kumar and Anilkumar N.P. made the arrest.