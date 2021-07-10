Man accused in 35-odd cases arrested

The Kalady police on Saturday arrested a man accused in 35-odd criminal cases.

The arrested man was identified as Abhilash, 48, of Kottayam. He was arrested in a case registered in connection with breaking into a house at Manjapra. He had allegedly carried out the theft along with another history-sheeter Kishore.

He was nabbed from the Erattupetta bus stand while attempting to flee to Tamil Nadu, on a tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

He was an accused in cases at Vityur, Thrissur Town East, Alapuzha South, and North stations for snatching and thefts.

In 2019, around 60 sovereigns of gold ornaments allegedly stolen from various places were recovered from him. He had acquainted himself with Kishore while the two were imprisoned at the Kakkanad district jail.

They had planned to engage in illicit brewing on release. The theft was allegedly for raising the capital for it. They had also allegedly broken into a donation box at a church in Kidangoor.

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP E. P. Regi, Kalady Inspector Santhosh, sub inspectors Stepto John, T. A. Davis, M. N. Suresh, P. J. Joy, Devassy Rajendran, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathar, and senior civil police officer Najash made the arrest.