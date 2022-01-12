Man accused in 12 cases externed

The Ernakulam rural police externed a man accused in 12 cases in multiple police stations by invoking the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sreejith aka Bilal, 25, of Kadungalloor, was externed for a year from Ernakulam rural police limits based on a report by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

He was accused of multiple cases, including homicide, assault, theft, drug peddling, unlawful assembly, and violation of the orders under KAAPA in Aluva and Alangad stations.

Man arrested

The Perumbavoor police arrested a man in connection with an explosion after he set to fire waste within his household premises.

The arrested man was identified as Sathyarash Kumar, 45, of Kollam. The police detected two detonator tubes and the presence of nitrate at the site of the explosion. A case was registered under the Explosives Act. He used to work in a stone quarry in the past.