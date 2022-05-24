Man accused for 25-odd theft cases arrested

The Perumbavoor police on Tuesday arrested a man accused in 25-odd theft cases. The arrested was identified as Jijo, 43, of Udumbunchola in Idukki district. He reportedly confessed to have stolen one-and-a-half sovereign gold ornaments and money from Kuruppumpady here in January, three sovereigns of gold ornaments from Vadakkancherry, and one-and-a-half sovereigns from Palakkad. He works at a bar in Aluva and carried out thefts at night, the police said. After being released from jail on the completion of a prison term for a theft case in September 2020, the accused allegedly continued with the illegal act further. A special squad formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) nabbed him. Ganja siezed The North Paravur police arrested two persons allegedly with 1.77 kg of ganja. The arrested were identified as Uma Shankar, 22, of North Paravur and Nihal Karim, 22, of Nandikulangara. The contraband allegedly meant for sale was recovered from the house of Uma Shankar. It was kept hidden in a cardboard box on the first floor.



