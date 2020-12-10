Kochi

Mammootty’s name missing from voters’ list

Actor Mammootty, a regular voter, could not exercise his franchise in the elections on Thursday as his name was missing from the voters’ list.

Mr. Mammootty had recently shifted to his new residence in Kadavanthra from Panampilly Nagar.

