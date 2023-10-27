Mammootty, Vijay help cinemas in Kerala stay afloat in tough times

October 27, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The dream run of two films at the box office has infused a fresh lease of life for cinemas in Kerala.

Actor Vijay’s Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mammootty’s Kannur Squad helmed by Roby Varghese Raj have helped exhibitors sail through amid a string of flops in the Malayalam film industry since January 2023.

According to Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), Leo has earned a record-breaking Kerala gross of over ₹40 crore in eight days of its release. Kannur Squad has netted over ₹30 crore earnings from screens in the State since its release on September 28.

“The response to Vijay’s Leo has been outstanding. We have not seen such a box office response in recent times. The movie had around 3,000 shows across 500 screens on the first day of release,” said Suresh Shenoy, exhibitor and executive committee member, FEUOK.

Estimates by FEUOK showed that other language movies had a better strike rate at the box office compared to Malayalam releases. Mr. Shenoy said 15 out of the 88 other language movies released in the State since January had clicked at the box office. However, only nine Malayalam movies released in the corresponding period could be termed as hits. Before the blockbuster performance of Kannur Squad, only two films — Romancham and 2018 — were listed as super hits this year, he added.

