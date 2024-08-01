ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty flags off dispatch of relief materials to Wayanad

Published - August 01, 2024 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Mammootty on Thursday flagged off vehicle carrying relief materials mobilised at collection centre of the district administration for survivors of the devastating landslides in Wayanad.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh were present. Relief materials flooded the collection centre at the Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra as people from across the district generously contributed for their brethren in distress. Three loads of relief materials were dispatched from the collection centre.

Mr. Mammootty contributed ₹20 lakh and his son Dulquer Salman ₹15 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Mr. Rajeeve and Mr. Umesh received the cheques. Sub Collector K. Meera was the nodal officer of the centre.

