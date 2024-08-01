GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mammootty flags off dispatch of relief materials to Wayanad

Published - August 01, 2024 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Mammootty on Thursday flagged off vehicle carrying relief materials mobilised at collection centre of the district administration for survivors of the devastating landslides in Wayanad.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh were present. Relief materials flooded the collection centre at the Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra as people from across the district generously contributed for their brethren in distress. Three loads of relief materials were dispatched from the collection centre.

Mr. Mammootty contributed ₹20 lakh and his son Dulquer Salman ₹15 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Mr. Rajeeve and Mr. Umesh received the cheques. Sub Collector K. Meera was the nodal officer of the centre.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / disaster management / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.