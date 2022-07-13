Malindo Air to resume services from Kochi

Malindo Air, a Malaysian carrier, will resume services from the Cochin International Airport from August 1. Malindo will operate four days a week from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur. The services are scheduled in such a way that Malindo’s connecting flight to Perth, Australia, is available in just one-and-a-half hours, said a communication from the airport.

At present, Air Asia is operating daily in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector. Malindo flight will take off from Kochi at 12.10 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from August 1. The flight will arrive at Kuala Lumpur at 7.05 a.m. There is a connecting flight to Perth at 8.25 a.m. which will land in Perth at 2.10 p.m. The flight to Kochi departs from Kuala Lumpur at 9.35 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The airline is also planning to start daily operation in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector from September 1. It has already started bookings, the communication added.