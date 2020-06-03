Kochi

Male nurse killed as ambulance overturns

The ambulance which met with an accident at Wadakkacnehry on Tuesday, killing a male nurse.

The ambulance which met with an accident at Wadakkacnehry on Tuesday, killing a male nurse.  

Condition of patient critical

In a third such accident in Thrissur district, a 32-year-old male nurse was killed after an ambulance overturned at Wadakkancherry on Tuesday.

The ambulance, which was taking a woman from Palakkad to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, met with the accident near the Wadakkancherry railway station. There were six persons, including the driver, in the ambulance.

The deceased was Jibu, 32, of Vakathanam, a male nurse with Palana Institute of Medical Sciences, Kannadi. The condition of the patient in the ambulance remains critical.

Last month, a female nurse, Dona of Peringottukara, was killed when an ambulance belonged to the Primary Health Centre, Anthikkad, met with an accident.

Another ambulance overturned at Paravattani, near Mannuthy, a few weeks ago.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 8:20:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/male-nurse-killed-as-ambulance-overturns/article31735849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY