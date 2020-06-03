Male nurse killed as ambulance overturns

In a third such accident in Thrissur district, a 32-year-old male nurse was killed after an ambulance overturned at Wadakkancherry on Tuesday.
The ambulance, which was taking a woman from Palakkad to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, met with the accident near the Wadakkancherry railway station. There were six persons, including the driver, in the ambulance.
The deceased was Jibu, 32, of Vakathanam, a male nurse with Palana Institute of Medical Sciences, Kannadi. The condition of the patient in the ambulance remains critical.
Last month, a female nurse, Dona of Peringottukara, was killed when an ambulance belonged to the Primary Health Centre, Anthikkad, met with an accident.
Another ambulance overturned at Paravattani, near Mannuthy, a few weeks ago.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.