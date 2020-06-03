Male nurse killed as ambulance overturns

In a third such accident in Thrissur district, a 32-year-old male nurse was killed after an ambulance overturned at Wadakkancherry on Tuesday.

The ambulance, which was taking a woman from Palakkad to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, met with the accident near the Wadakkancherry railway station. There were six persons, including the driver, in the ambulance.

The deceased was Jibu, 32, of Vakathanam, a male nurse with Palana Institute of Medical Sciences, Kannadi. The condition of the patient in the ambulance remains critical.

Last month, a female nurse, Dona of Peringottukara, was killed when an ambulance belonged to the Primary Health Centre, Anthikkad, met with an accident.

Another ambulance overturned at Paravattani, near Mannuthy, a few weeks ago.