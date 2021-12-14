Maldivian businessman dies in Kochi

Ibrahim Zahir

KOCHI

14 December 2021 01:08 IST

Renowned Maldivian businessman, Ibrahim Zahir, and husband of Aishath Mohamed Didi, Minister for Gender, Family and Social Service of the Republic of Maldives, died here on Monday afternoon.

Ms. Didi had served as High Commissioner of the Maldives to India for a year.

Mr. Zahir was undergoing long term treatment at Rajagiri Hospital here, for interstitial lung disease. His health condition deteriorated on Monday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

Ahmed Zuhair, Minister of State for Transport and Civil Aviation of Maldives, is his brother.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Zuhair said Mr. Zahir’s funeral would be held at Thottumugham East Juma Masjid, off Kochi, on Tuesday after afternoon prayers.