Kochi

Maldivian businessman dies in Kochi

Ibrahim Zahir  

Renowned Maldivian businessman, Ibrahim Zahir, and husband of Aishath Mohamed Didi, Minister for Gender, Family and Social Service of the Republic of Maldives, died here on Monday afternoon.

Ms. Didi had served as High Commissioner of the Maldives to India for a year.

Mr. Zahir was undergoing long term treatment at Rajagiri Hospital here, for interstitial lung disease. His health condition deteriorated on Monday morning.

Ahmed Zuhair, Minister of State for Transport and Civil Aviation of Maldives, is his brother.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Zuhair said Mr. Zahir’s funeral would be held at Thottumugham East Juma Masjid, off Kochi, on Tuesday after afternoon prayers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2021 1:08:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/maldivian-businessman-dies-in-kochi/article37948305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY