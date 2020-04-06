Kochi

Maldives evacuates nationals

A Maldivian Airlines flight took off from the Cochin International Airport on Monday at 5.55 p.m. with 189 passengers from the island country who were stranded in the State following the lockdown that began on March 23.

The Maldivian flight follows a couple of other flights that took off from Kochi with stranded tourists and healthcare seekers from various places in Kerala.

