Kochi

Maldives Defence Minister to arrive in city today

Mariya Ahmed Didi, Defence Minister of the Maldives    | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mariya Ahmed Didi, Defence Minister of the Maldives, will be arrive on a six-day official visit to Kochi and Kannur from Tuesday.

The delegation led by Ms. Didi will be received in Kochi by Rear Admiral T.V.N. Prasanna, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Southern Naval Command, at the Cochin International Airport.

Ms. Didi is the chief guest of the passing-out parade of officer cadets at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kannur, on November 27. A total of 233 officers (including international trainees) will be passing out from INA on that day.

Vice Admiral Anil K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will call on the Maldives Defence Minister on November 24. The delegation will return to the Maldives on November 28.


