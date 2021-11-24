Maldives Defence Minister arrives on six-day visit

KOCHI

She will chief guest at Indian Naval Academy passing-out parade

Mariya Ahmed Didi, Defence Minister of the Maldives, arrived in Kochi on Tuesday on a six-day official visit.

Rear Admiral T.V.N. Prasanna, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Southern Naval Command, received her at the Cochin International Airport. Ms. Didi will be the chief guest at the passing-out parade of officer cadets at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kannur.

