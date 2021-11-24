Kochi

Maldives Defence Minister arrives on six-day visit

Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi with Rear Admiral T.V.N. Prasanna, Chief Staff Officer (Training) of the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
She will chief guest at Indian Naval Academy passing-out parade

Mariya Ahmed Didi, Defence Minister of the Maldives, arrived in Kochi on Tuesday on a six-day official visit.

Rear Admiral T.V.N. Prasanna, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Southern Naval Command, received her at the Cochin International Airport. Ms. Didi will be the chief guest at the passing-out parade of officer cadets at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kannur.

