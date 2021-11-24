KochiKOCHI 24 November 2021 01:18 IST
Maldives Defence Minister arrives on six-day visit
She will chief guest at Indian Naval Academy passing-out parade
Mariya Ahmed Didi, Defence Minister of the Maldives, arrived in Kochi on Tuesday on a six-day official visit.
Rear Admiral T.V.N. Prasanna, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Southern Naval Command, received her at the Cochin International Airport. Ms. Didi will be the chief guest at the passing-out parade of officer cadets at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kannur.
