Malayalam PhD admission: HC asks university to furnish details of eligible students

January 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, to furnish details of eligible students, worked out on the basis of the percentage of marks fixed, for written test and interview for Phd admission in Malayalam.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by Theertha Mohan of Thirssur and another applicant challenging their exclusion from the list of candidates selected for admission to Phd programme in Malayalam came up for hearing.

The petitioners submitted that the university be called upon to furnish details of the eligible students, worked out on the basis of the percentage of marks fixed for written test and interview under the 2016 and 2022 Regulations.

The petitioner said that though they had secured top tanks in the written examination, they were not included on the list of candidates selected for admission.

The court had earlier ordered deferring all further action based on the selection list.

