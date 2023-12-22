Malayalam film industry: Other language movies fared better in cinemas in 2023

December 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Movies in other languages helped the cinemas in Kerala stay afloat in 2023, according to estimates by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK).

While only 12 Malayalam movies, released since January, made a mark at the box-office, nearly 15% of the around 130 other language movies screened in cinemas had set the cash registers ringing, it said. The data provided by the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) showed that around 200 of the nearly 220 Malayalam movies had tanked at the box-office.

“Around 20 other language movies, which included Tamil, Hindi and Hollywood films, clicked while the overall performance of Malayalam films dipped considerably. As per our estimates, only 12 Malayalam movies had a decent run at the box-office in 2023,” said Suresh Shenoy, exhibitor and executive committee member of FEUOK.

Of the 12, the movies that stood out with an impressive return on investment included 2018; Romancham; RDX; and Kannur Squad. Some of the other language movies that left an imprint at the box-office included Leo, Jailer, Jigarthanda DoubleX, Por Thozhil, Ponniyin Selvan: 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I, and Oppenheimer.

Asked about the growing number of Malayalam releases even amidst the string of flops, B. Rakesh, secretary of KFPA, said that about 90% of the producers of movies released in 2023 were first-time investors in Malayalam film industry. They are mostly people involved in other businesses and often leave the scene after the initial setback, he said.

The situation was no different in 2022. Only 17 of the nearly 180 movies released in the period had passed the box-office test. The KFPA has been offering advice to newcomer producers on the potential risks in each project. Despite such efforts, people continue to invest in the industry hoping that their movie may fare well at the box-office, pointed out Mr. Rakesh.

