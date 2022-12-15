Malayalam dept. head at Sanskrit varsity removed for admitting ex-MLA’s wife for Ph.D programme, alleges forum

December 15, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has alleged that V. Lissy Mathew, head of the department of Malayalam at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, was removed from the post for admitting the wife of a former Congress MLA for a Ph.D programme.

Committee chairman R.S. Sasikumar said in a communication that Ms. Mathew had been a permanent face on the interview panel that controversially awarded maximum marks to the wife of K.K. Ragesh, former MP and private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in faculty appointment at Kannur University. She was on the panel of a similarly controversial appointment at Sanskrit University as well.

However, she invited the wrath of Syndicate members affiliated to the CPI(M) and the Vice-Chancellor for admitting the wife of the former Congress MLA for the Ph.D programme, he alleged.

An official order issued by the varsity Registrar on December 14 said Ms. Mathew had been relieved of her responsibility as the head of the department. She was replaced by S. Preeya on the basis of the revised seniority list, it said. The Registrar had asked Ms. Mathew to submit an explanation for admitting 18 candidates for the Ph.D programme against the nine available vacancies notified earlier.

In her reply, she had quoted the ‘Regulations for Ph.D Programmes’, which stated that the research committee would decide the number of candidates to be admitted in a year on the basis of vacancies available and the expertise and willingness of supervisors. The university authorities were not available for comment despite repeated efforts.