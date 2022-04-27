Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu accused of rape

Petition filed by an upcoming actor

Actor and producer Vijay Babu has been slapped with two successive cases, including for rape, in as many days.

The first case was registered by the South police here on Tuesday on a petition filed by an upcoming actor who accused Mr. Babu of raping and physically assaulting her. Subsequently, Mr. Babu came on Facebook live on Wednesday morning and revealed the identity of the survivor, claiming himself to be the victim.

“We have registered two cases against him. One for rape and the other for revealing the identity of the survivor. He is absconding,” said V.U. Kuriakose, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kochi City. The survivor had acted in one of the movies produced by Mr. Babu’s production house, Friday Film House, and released directly on OTT last year.

Shortly after Mr. Babu’s Facebook live, the survivor’s detailed statement was shared by multiple social media handles, including that of Women Against Sexual Harassment and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). In her statement, she alleged Mr. Babu of sexually and physically assaulting her for over a month.

“His modus operandi was that he pulled me into the trap with the role of a saviour-cum-friend-cum-lover, thereafter intoxicating me and sexually abusing me… I was under his control and was scared to speak up because of his clout, influence and power he wielded in the industry,” the statement read.

The survivor also accused Mr. Babu of forcing her to use drugs and assaulting her for denying sex. He allegedly controlled her films and career and promised to marry her and offered roles when she resisted. Stating that she was too traumatised to realise that she was being raped, she urged all other women who had been similarly traumatised by Mr. Babu to speak up.

On his part, Mr. Babu claimed to have 400-odd screen shots of their interactions to prove that it was she who allegedly stalked him for over a year and that he wasn’t releasing them for the sake of her family and dear ones. He also alleged that there were people behind the survivor who wanted to see his downfall. “I am prepared to face the case for revealing the identity of the petitioner. I will file counter petition, besides a defamation suit,” he said.

WCC slammed the “victim-shaming” and bemoaned that despite the formation of numerous committees, such crimes are being perpetrated under the guise of professional equations and professional space.

“The right to arbitrate about who is a victim rests with the judiciary. An accused’s public-shaming of the complainant is deplorable and punishable by law. Flaunting his presence online with such an act without turning himself in to the judicial process seems to be an attempt to mock the judicial system. WCC urges the authorities to take stringent action and hopes the Malayalam film industry will condemn these acts and clean up the workspace for women by distancing perpetrators,” read the statement posted with the hashtag #Avalkkoppam (with her).