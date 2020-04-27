Malappuram native discharged after 41 days

A Malappuram native who had been under treatment for COVID-19 for the last 41 days at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, was discharged on Monday.
He was admitted to the hospital on March 18 on his arrival here from London via Sharjah. The 22-year-old had slight fever and it was detected during the screening at the airport. The last two swab sample tests showed negative for the virus, resulting in his discharge from the hospital.
Though it took time to clear the virus traces from the body, the youth had faced the isolation in the hospital ward quite bravely, said medical college Principal Thomas Mathew.
Besides the treatment for the infection, supportive mental health care was also provided to him.
