Malappuram has the most number of jobseekers, says Kerala Knowledge Mission survey

January 08, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kochi

Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kollam are among the districts with the most number of jobseekers, says a survey conducted by the Kerala Knowledge Mission with the help of enumerators from the Kudumbashree Mission.

The findings of the survey, organised as part of the ‘My Job, My Pride’ campaign, showed that Malappuram district has more than six lakh jobseekers of which 3.37 lakh are women and 2.68 lakh are men. Thiruvananthapuram has 5.09 lakh jobseekers, made up of 3.07 lakh women and 2.01 lakh men. Kollam has 5.02 lakh jobseekers with 2.93 lakh women and 2.06 lakh men in the category. Thrissur has a total of 5.06 lakh jobseekers with 3.09 lakh women and 1.96 lakh men.

Idukki has the smallest number of jobseekers at 1.75 lakh, made up of a little more than 94,000 women and more than 80,000 men. The survey showed a total of 53,42,094 jobseekers of whom 31,17,581 are women and 29,25,765 are men. The survey also recorded 3,578 jobseekers among transgenders across the State.

Big possibilities

There are 6.11 lakh jobseekers below the age of 20; 29.07 lakh jobseekers in the age bracket 21 to 30; 12.61 lakh in the 31-40 age bracket, the survey results said. It has been observed that the number of jobseekers in the age between 21 and 40 years pointed to the big possibilities open for skill training and knowledge-based jobs.

There are 4.37 lakh jobseekers in the 41-50 year age bracket and include those expatriates who have returned from abroad. This segment should be given special training, the survey recommendations said.

Educated unemployment

The survey found that there are 16.65 lakh graduates among the jobseekers and 5.47 lakh jobseekers hold postgraduate degrees. There are 24.20 lakh jobseekers who have passed Plus Two; 4.21 lakh who hold diplomas and 2.87 lakh have passed out of ITIs. It is a matter of worry that educated unemployment rate is high, it has been observed. The situation calls for creative intervention.

The training of the enumerators for the survey, its organisation, putting together of the data and technical support for the survey etc were done under the guidance of agencies like KILA, Digital University, Kudumbashree, and LSGD.

Using the app, Jalakam

The Digial University developed a mobile application ‘Jalakam’ for the purpose of the survey and enumerators were trained at the district level for using the application. The data was collected by the enumerators using the app and the survey operations were evaluated at every stage.

The survey was inaugurated and the ‘My Job, My Pride’ programme was launched on May 8 last year and the survey was completed by June 23 with the completion of the works in Ernakulam district. Works in other districts were completed by May 15. The survey report has been submitted in November last year.

The enumerators collected data from 81,12,268 households. They visited the largest number of households in Malappuram district (9,47,991) and the smallest number in Idukki (2,60,774).