Making them realise the gravity of situation

A large LED screen erected at one end of a taxi shed at Malappuram town has dual purpose. The police erected the screen on Sunday with the purpose of entertaining and educating the youngsters who roam around for no pressing reasons during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Conceived by District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem, the idea of screening videos and films showing the gravity of COVID-19 situation has become an instant hit after it was inaugurated on Sunday.

While conducting the road checks, the police would cordially invite the lockdown violators to the empty taxi shed and would play them the educative videos.

Instead of providing seats, the police would make them stand within specific circles maintaining a healthy distance. They would tell the youth to enjoy the video. When the video screening is over, the police would ask them if they were convinced of the importance of staying at home during the lockdown.

When a smile blooms on the face of the youngsters, the police would hand them a slip for paying a fine for violating the law.

According to the District Police Chief, the new measure was found effective even when promoting a soft, affable face of the police.