Making online classes stress-free

IMHANS, IAP come up with guidelines for teachers, parents

Parents and teachers have a key role to play in ensuring that online education in the time of the pandemic does not trigger mental and health issues among children, according to experts.

The recommendation figures top among the guidelines on online education in COVID-19 times framed by the Kerala chapter of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode. Teachers need to encourage children to talk about their problems and help find solutions. They have to make children understand that they are not alone and teachers are with them to provide help and support.

“Teachers should also make sure that online classes are accessible to all children. Instead of continuous live online classes stretching for hours, they could consider having more recorded sessions. They can schedule classes for 30-40 minute duration so that the child can sustain attention,” said M. Narayanan, president of IAP, Kerala.

The report urged parents and teachers not to review children’s performance in open forums. “It is also advisable not to provide home work in addition to the ongoing live and recorded sessions as it will add to the burden of students,” it said.

Dr. Narayanan pointed out that parents need not attend online classes along with children. “Care should be taken not to compare your child with other children about their capability of attending online classes or their reading and writing skills. Every child need not be a technology expert. Always try to restrict screen time and promote outdoor play maintaining the pandemic guidelines,” he said.

Media plan

The guidelines suggested that parents can have a family media plan and limit media use according to the plan. The plan should find time for online classes as well as time for rest, exercise and leisure. “Identify a media-free area at home (e.g. dining room, bed room etc.) and media-free time (like eating time, before sleep, family gatherings) so that screen time is limited. Parents should be aware of social media use by children and discuss with them about the dangers of social media misuse,” it said.

Informal learning

Academics should be made as stress free as possible amidst the pandemic crisis, according to the guidelines issued by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

It appears prudent to involve students in something that is attractive and engaging yet enriching for them. Easing out on formal learning and emphasising on informal co-curricular learning remain key to achieving this goal, it said.

The report said that students are more likely to find such contents of learning interesting and easy to follow through. This will increase their chances of continuing in the educational stream and reduce dropouts. Lessons learnt through informal, need-based learning will equip them with abilities to fight their current and future psycho-social issues. Empowering them with age-appropriate daily life skills and vocational training will go a long way in making them competent to face their future productively, it said.

Experts suggested holding periodical training sessions for teachers and parents to help children during the pandemic and how to identify children with psychological problems. Youth from the community should be trained in giving educational, psycho-social, informational and referral support to students and their families. They could act as one-point service resource for all COVID-19 related daily life problems of the community, it said.