Making number conversion learning a joyful experience for children with intellectual difficulties

A higher secondary school teacher here has come up with an innovative teaching-learning tool based on artificial intelligence (AI) to make learning of number system conversion a joyful experience for students with intellectual disabilities.

The innovative project by Renjith P.R., a computer science teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Vennala, is based on a simple game-like hand gesture-based method that can easily teach number conversions without using pen and paper.

“The software automatically converts a decimal number into a binary once the web camera on the laptop registers the hand gesture made by the learner. The method uses the left hand, and each finger from little finger to thumb represents a bit. Fingers represent weight in ascending powers of 2 [1, 2, 4, 8, 16 etc.] in decimal to binary conversions. Hand gesture method is done using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques,” said Mr. Renjith, a native of Ramamangalam near Kolenchery.

In the first phase of the process, the webcam of the laptop collects image data of various hand gestures. It is done by showing the hand in front of the camera. In the second phase, spatial patterns and geometric attributes from hand and finger movements are extracted to create a dataset, specifically designed for gesture recognition.

“We concentrated on the left hand and its four fingers, aligning with the context of representing a 4-bit binary number. In the next step, we utilised the dataset generated in the previous step to train a classifier algorithm specifically designed for gesture recognition, enabling it to differentiate and categorise different gestures accurately. In the final phase, the trained model underwent rigorous testing, where sample hand gesture inputs were provided to evaluate its performance,” said Mr. Renjith, who developed the software under the guidance of Jeeva Jose, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Applications, Baselios Paulose II Catholicos College, Piravom.

The project was among the 33 mini research proposals shortlisted by the Department of General Education last year as part of an academic enhancement programme for higher secondary school teachers.

“The key objective was to create a more inclusive and differently abled learning environment in our schools,” said Mr. Renjith, who had successfully tested the software among learners in his earlier teaching stint at the Devadhar Government Higher Secondary School, Tanur. He added that special educators for students with intellectual disabilities could effectively use the method to help students overcome anxiety and stress, while studying the concept of number conversions.

