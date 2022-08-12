Making men understand the pain of menstruation

ADVERTISEMENT

Men and boys in the city had a fleeting experience of the extreme pain suffered by women during menstruation as they were put through a simulator that triggered the muscle cramps associated with menstruation.

A majority of those who volunteered to try the simulator out of excitement did not have the stomach to last the threshold limit of pain and backed out abruptly probably wondering how women withstood even greater pain every month.

The simulator was arranged in a special pavilion at a mall as part of MP Hibi Eden’s Cup of Life project being implemented with the corporate social responsibility funds of Muthoot Finance. The project is being run in association with the district administration and the Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

While not at par with the same kind of pain suffered by women during menstruation, the simulator had 10 different levels to induce increasing intensity of pain. Not many could not try beyond level four and admitted to extreme pain by level three. Only a very few could withstand up to level 8.

Mr. Eden and YouTube influencer Saran Nair tried the simulator. “The idea of the initiative was to create better awareness and embolden society to discuss openly the pain, mood swings, and other problems faced by women during menstruation. It is an attempt to educate society that girls attended classes and wrote exams during school and college days and worked later on while going through such excruciating pain,” Mr. Eden said.

A physiotherapy instrument used for relaxation was tweaked to convert it into a simulator, said Akhil Xavier Manual, project coordinator, Cup of Life.

“Similar events using the stimulator will be held in more centres across the city in the coming days. So far, we have received inquiries about the simulator and the Cup of Life project from 13 States,” said Mr. Manual.