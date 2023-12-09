Making long strides for the gift of life

December 09, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Preeti Unhale from Delhi won a badminton gold medal. She is a picture of delight, trim and fit and ready to run a full marathon. It sounds so ordinary had it not been for the fact that Ms. Unhale, 49, did it at India’s first Transplant Games in the city on December 9, Saturday.

She is a splendid ambassador for the culture of organ donation that is yet to spread far and wide in India, where religious beliefs, superstitions, and even a simple lack of awareness easily let go of opportunities to bring back a person to the joys of life.

“Donating an organ is like being God. You are giving life not only to one person but to her or his entire circle of family and friends,” she said as a matter of fact recalling her health ordeals 23 years ago before she underwent a heart transplant. Since then she has been living a full life, swimming in the joy of life, and helping others as a staff member at the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Jose Chacko Periappuram, chairman of Heart Care Foundation, said the idea of Transplant Games in India originated after India sent a large delegation, comprising both organ donors and receivers, to the Perth Games earlier in 2023. One of his patients, Dinoy Thomas, who had a heart transplant 10 years ago, was part of the Indian delegation, and Dr. Jo Joseph, a cardiologist from Kochi, was one of the doctors in the delegation.

Dr. Periappuram said it was agreed that the first transplant games would be held in Kerala. The participants include both donors and receivers of kidney, liver, heart, and pancreas. He pointed out that there was a lull in organ donation in Kerala but Transplant Games was well-attended with enthusiastic response from people.

In his welcome address at the valedictory function of the Transplant Games, Dr. Jo Joseph said the idea started as a small initiative, but it grew into a big event with good response from people.

It is expected that the Transplant Games in Kochi will be a stepping stone to create more awareness among people and will wake up society to the reality of giving people without hope a new lease of life.

