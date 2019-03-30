Making a quarry a model water source

Pedikkattu quarry, near Irumpanam, in Thripunithura will soon figure among the select abandoned quarries in the State to be developed as a model source of water supply.

The government has given its nod for making the quarry located in the Karingachira-Irumpanam wetland into a storage point for meeting the increasing water needs of the public. The nearby industries and other commercial establishments could also draw water from it for commercial use.

Haritha Keralam Mission and Thripunitura municipality have joined hands to tap the water available in the quarry with a ₹30-lakh project. Tests conducted by the civic body had found that the water was fit for consumption after necessary treatment. The Pedikkattu quarry is spread across one acre. The depth of the quarry ranges from 40 metres to 54 metres. It has the capacity to store 1.5 lakh cubic metres of water.

Officials of the Haritha Keralam Mission said that residents there were already using the water for their daily needs. However, the depth of the quarry was a hurdle in the smooth collection of water, besides posing safety issues.

The proposal

According to the project proposal, water from the quarry will be taken through a pipeline to an overhead tank to be set up at the revenue puramboke land near the quarry site. A filtration unit will be installed to treat the water drawn from the quarry.

Tests have found that the water has no saline content. Authorities hope that nearby industrial units such as the Kochi refinery could use the source for meeting its water requirements. Other agencies such as the Kochi metro could also consider the quarry as a potential source for addressing its water needs, they said. The civic body plans to collect a fee for water provided for commercial use. It could be a potential revenue source, considering the huge quantity of water available in the quarry. The road leading to the quarry is also wide enough to accommodate lorries and tankers that could transport water for construction and other purposes.

Officials of the Haritha Keralam Mission said that a few more quarries in Ernakulam will come under the project in the coming months based on the success of the Pedikkattu quarry project.