Maker Village to host graphene manufacturing unit of excellence

August 14, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

A graphene-manufacturing unit of excellence as a joint endeavour of Central and State governments will be launched at Maker Village in Kalamassery shortly. The project will be worth ₹94.85 crore.

The proposed project aimed at boosting the production of the valuable allotrope of carbon would mark a new chapter of innovation in the country’s technological field, said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT.

“Our companies should strive to make best advantage out of today’s environment that focuses on electronics and information technology. As innovation and geniuses form crucial to the system, graphene has become a thoroughly futuristic product,” he noted at the launch of a Graphene Aurora programme after a visit to Maker Village, which is the country’s largest electronic hardware incubator and ESDM facility.

Mr. Sharma said Maker Village has set a model for other states in electronics incubation.

Suman Billa, principal secretary to the State government (Industries & NORKA), said the State has selected 22 industrial sectors suiting its ecosystem. “As we work on strengthening them, the focus will be on electronics and IT companies. We will promote projects that integrate academic research that can be of practical use,” he said.

State IT Secretary Rathan U. Kelkar said Kerala was set to complete an array of startup-boosting projects in the next five years. “The industrial sector is earning excellent support from the IT sector,” he pointed out.

Kerala Digital University Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath said the 2016-founded Maker Village initially envisaged the incubation of 40 start-ups, but overshot the target by taking it to 140. “Today, start-ups here even collaborate with the Defence sector,” he said.