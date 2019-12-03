Maker Village to develop agricultural, environmental solutions

Maker Village, an electronic hardware incubator at Kalamassery, has been tasked with developing affordable technological solutions for agriculture and ways to combat air pollution, under a Central government programme.

Maker Village has been selected under SPARSH (Social Innovation Programme for Products: Affordable and Relevant to Societal Health), which is a scheme piloted by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, under the Union government’s Department of Biotechnology.

Tailor-made products

SPARSH seeks to provide communities with tailor-made products and services through a social innovation programme. Involvement in the scheme is likely to benefit start-ups working in the areas of pollution control and agritech.

They will be required to develop solutions within a period of three years.