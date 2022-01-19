Maker Village, shipyard sign MoU for indigenisation of technology

Pact envisages mutual support in research and development, design verification, and digital services

Maker Village, one of the largest electronic hardware incubators in the country, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cochin Shipyard (CSL) for the development of indigenised technology and related areas in marine engineering. The MoU was signed in Kochi by Deepu Surendran, general manager of CSL, and Nizam Mohammed, CEO of Maker Village, said a press release here.

The hardware ecosystem set up by Digital University Kerala, IIITMK, and Kerala Startup Mission with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and Government of Kerala, Maker Village will collaborate with CSL in the indigenisation of products and services through mutual support in research and development, design verification, marine technical services, and digital services..

Through the MoU signed on Wednesday, the Maker Village companies will collectively make use of their product expertise in solving challenging marine engineering problems faced by the CSL. The startups will get exposed to problems that require a local solution. .

CSL will avail the services of startups incubated at Maker Village working on various new and upcoming technologies in the field of robotics, navigation, artificial intelligence and nano-based devices for development of indigenised products in the field of marine engineering, the press release said.