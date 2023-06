June 30, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that Yoga will help in developing a sound mind and body.

Yoga has to be made a part of life, he said in his address at the three-day hybrid national Yoga conference that began at Chinmaya International Foundation at Piravom on Friday.

Vivikthananda Saraswathi, regional head, Chinmaya Mission Kerala, spoke. The theme of the event is ‘Yoga as an embodied culture of Bharata’, according to a release.