‘Make Smart Cities Mission citizen-centric’

There is a need to transform India’s Smart Cities Mission into a “citizen-centric system” as in most foreign countries, to ensure greater public participation, M. Ramachandran, former Union Urban Development Secretary, who has also authored many books, said.

The purpose of smart cities was to improve the quality of life of its people in all aspects.

The endeavour was to provide a clean environment, increase employment opportunities, ensure sustainable public transport, increase safety etc.,, he said, while inaugurating “Smart Cities - Workshop on Sustainable Urban Development,” here on Friday.

The conference was organised by Heidelberg University (Germany), Observer Research Foundation (Delhi), School of Planning and Architecture (Delhi) and IMPRI (Delhi), in collaboration with the Centre for Public Policy Research (Kochi), and supported by Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.

“Cities have been designed taking the average man who works 9 to 5 as an indicator. We still are far from gender inclusiveness and gender-responsive design. India, perhaps for the first time in Mumbai, has a gender chapter in the master plan,” said Rwitee Mandal from Safetipin, New Delhi, while talking about using data and technology to make cities inclusive.

Rumi Aijaz, senior fellow, ORF, said awareness of the people was the key to success of the Smart Cities Mission, however smart the technological solutions be.

K.J. Sohan, former Kochi Mayor, said that only rationalisation of public transport system would ensure affordable and efficient commuting, besides reducing pollution and congestion.

The 78 modern ferries under the Water Metro project would operate in 15 routes. It would help provide an economical, pollution-free and congestion-less mode of transport to people living in Greater Kochi area, said P.J. Shaji, general manager (water transport) of the KMRL.

Underlining the need for taking care of the urban poor and inclusive governance, Joy Elamon, Director, Kerala Institute of Local Administration, said “We should ask, Smart for Whom?”.