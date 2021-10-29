Make pre-marital counselling mandatory: women’s panel

Call to pay attention to family background and character of individuals while arranging marriages

As dowry-related violence and marital discord continue to rock society, the Kerala Women’s Commission has called for making pre-marital counselling mandatory and ensure it at the time of registering marriages.

Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi said a report to this effect had been submitted to the State Government.

Pre-marital counselling will help avert martial discords to a great extent, she said and called for paying more attention to the family background and character of individuals while arranging marriages.

The Commission will submit guidelines to the Government to ensure women’s safety and women-friendly atmosphere at media houses.

There is a surge in tendencies like neglecting aged people, exploiting women living alone and without income, and appropriating their property. “Efficient functioning of ward-level alert committees will help prevent such issues. Members of such committees will be given special training at the district-level,” Ms. Sathidevi said.

The Commission also urged local bodies to be proactive in waste management. The Cyber Cell should be strengthened in view of the rising cyber crimes.

The two-day adalat witnessed complaints about misusing ornaments shortly after marriages that are arranged through matrimonial advertisements and attempts to usurp money even before the marriage is held.

The Commission will organise school- and college-level campaigns to check drug abuse among teenagers.

Social media usage among children rose manifold with the onset of online education. Perverted ideas circulated on social media are leading to crimes. This calls for women-centric social media monitoring, Ms. Sathidevi said.

Of the 162 complaints at the adalat, 31 were settled, reports were sought in 13 cases, and 118 cases were set aside for the next adalat.

Commission member Shiji Shivaji, director Shaji Sugunan, and panel advocates Smitha Gopi, A.E. Aliyar, and P. Yamuna, and counsellors participated.