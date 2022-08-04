Make optimal use of waterways, says Agriculture Minister

August 04, 2022 21:34 IST

‘Water transport least polluting, most economical’

The plenteous navigable waterways that Kerala has must be optimally developed to decongest roads in the State, especially so since water transport is the least polluting and most economical, P. Prasad, Minister for Agriculture, said here on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the State meeting of State Water Transport Department (SWTD) Employees Federation, he called for concerted measures to realise waterway transit in the Kovalam-Hosdurg corridor. Efforts are underway to overcome hassles en route. Chairman of the event’s reception committee T.C. Sanjith presided over the inauguration.

Later, addressing the delegates, C.K. Asha, MLA, sought steps to improve infrastructure at SWTD offices and terminals, if needed using MLA or MP funds. State president of the federation T.S. Suresh Babu presided over the delegates’ function.