Kochi

Make optimal use of waterways, says Agriculture Minister

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 04, 2022 21:34 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:34 IST

The plenteous navigable waterways that Kerala has must be optimally developed to decongest roads in the State, especially so since water transport is the least polluting and most economical, P. Prasad, Minister for Agriculture, said here on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the State meeting of State Water Transport Department (SWTD) Employees Federation, he called for concerted measures to realise waterway transit in the Kovalam-Hosdurg corridor. Efforts are underway to overcome hassles en route. Chairman of the event’s reception committee T.C. Sanjith presided over the inauguration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Later, addressing the delegates, C.K. Asha, MLA, sought steps to improve infrastructure at SWTD offices and terminals, if needed using MLA or MP funds. State president of the federation T.S. Suresh Babu presided over the delegates’ function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
waterway and maritime transport
Read more...