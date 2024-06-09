Make Ayurveda research centre fully operational, says TRURA

Thripunitura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA) has urged authorities to make the Government Ayurveda Research Centre at East Fort, Thripunitura, fully operational.

The multi-storey building, which was inaugurated before the Assembly elections in 2021, has not been fully utilised owing to the laxity on the part of the authorities. The foundation stone of the building was laid in July 2014, said a communication issued by the representatives of the association.

They pointed out that the rest of the building except the outpatient wing in the ground floor remained vacant. “We fear that equipment that were procured for the institution may turn defunct following the delay in turning the college fully functional,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.