GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Make Ayurveda research centre fully operational, says TRURA

Published - June 09, 2024 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thripunitura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA) has urged authorities to make the Government Ayurveda Research Centre at East Fort, Thripunitura, fully operational.

The multi-storey building, which was inaugurated before the Assembly elections in 2021, has not been fully utilised owing to the laxity on the part of the authorities. The foundation stone of the building was laid in July 2014, said a communication issued by the representatives of the association.

They pointed out that the rest of the building except the outpatient wing in the ground floor remained vacant. “We fear that equipment that were procured for the institution may turn defunct following the delay in turning the college fully functional,” they said.

Related Topics

Kochi / ayurveda / medical research

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.