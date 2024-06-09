Make Ayurveda research centre fully operational, says TRURA

Thripunitura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA) has urged authorities to make the Government Ayurveda Research Centre at East Fort, Thripunitura, fully operational.

The multi-storey building, which was inaugurated before the Assembly elections in 2021, has not been fully utilised owing to the laxity on the part of the authorities. The foundation stone of the building was laid in July 2014, said a communication issued by the representatives of the association.

They pointed out that the rest of the building except the outpatient wing in the ground floor remained vacant. “We fear that equipment that were procured for the institution may turn defunct following the delay in turning the college fully functional,” they said.