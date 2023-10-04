Make a request for getting back title deed, HC tells borrower of Karuvannur bank

October 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed a borrower, who had repaid his loan taken from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank mortgaging his property and sought a directive to the bank and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to return the title deed and execute the release deed, to move the bank to get the documents back.

Disposing of a petition filed by Francis of Mukundapuram, the court ordered that “if the petitioner makes a request before the bank for the return of the title deed and execution of the release deed after the closure of the liability, appropriate steps in the light of the submissions shall be taken.”

Counsel for the bank submitted that the petitioner had not approached the bank so far and that the original title deed was seized by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an investigation into a loan scam.

Counsel for the Enforcement Directorate, Jaishankar V.,Nair, submitted that if the bank made an application for the return of the title deed, the agency shall consider whether the original title deed was required to be retained and if not the same shall be returned to the bank.

The order was welcomed by Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan, who said the court’s decision would benefit many borrowers whose title deeds have been taken into custody by the ED.

Mr. Vasavan said that the ED had taken into custody 162 deeds in connection with the probe. He claimed that many people who came to clear their liabilities could not do so as the deeds were with the ED.

“The taking away of the deeds did not serve any purpose. If the ED needed them as part of their probe, they could have taken copies, Its actions were intended to hamper the functioning of the bank and the cooperative sector as a whole. Their conduct vindicates our stand that the probe is politically motivated,” the Minister claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)

