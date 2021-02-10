Kochi

Makam Thozhal on February 26

The Makam Thozhal fest at the Chottanikkara Devi Temple will be held on February 26 in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of Cochin Devaswom Board officials and the district administration.

The Makam Thozhal will be held between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

People aged above 60 years, below 10 years, pregnant women, people with COVID-19-like symptoms, those who recovered from it recently and those from containment zones will not be allowed.

Devotees from other States should produce a ‘COVID-19 negative’ certificate obtained within 24 hours before the darshan.

